World News | Israel, Ethiopia, South Korea Extend Wishes to PM Modi on Historic 12-year Milestone

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): Leaders from across the world continue to extend wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he completes a historic 12-year tenure as the longest-serving elected Prime Minister of India.

Israel's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday extended wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he becomes India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister and highlighted the friendship which continues to grow stronger with each year.

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In a post on X the Israeli Foreign Ministry said, "Congratulations Prime Minister @narendramodi on this historic milestone as India's longest-serving Prime Minister. India and Israel share a unique friendship that continues to grow stronger with each passing year. Wishing you continued success and looking forward to deepening the partnership between our two nations under his leadership."

https://x.com/IsraelMFA/status/2064633345808429112?s=20

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South Korea's President Lee Jae Myung also extended greetings to PM Modi.

He highlighted how Prime Minister Modi has led India's growth and development and played an important role in elevating India's stature in the international community.

"I believe this achievement is a result that demonstrates the trust of the Indian people in your leadership", he said.

The South Korean President further noted, "In April, we gathered our intentions to further develop the Korea-India Special Strategic Partnership and to jointly create a future of growth and innovation. Moving forward, I hope that together with you, we can build trust and friendship, and achieve tangible outcomes that our two countries' peoples can truly feel. I wholeheartedly wish for your good health and the happiness and prosperity of the Indian people."

https://x.com/Jaemyung_Lee/status/2064579549137175040?s=20

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali also congratulated PM Modi and noted how great strides has been made in his governance and vision from digital public infrastructure to rapid economic progress and becoming a sustained voice of the Global South.

He said, "I congratulate my elder brother and dear friend H.E @narendramodi on the historic milestone of leading India with vision and determination across three consecutive democratic mandates as India's longest serving Prime Minister, earning the sustained trust of the world's largest and most vibrant democracy. His governance has lifted millions out of poverty, rolled out digital public infrastructure at population scale, and driven unprecedented infrastructure growth resulting in rapid economic progress. He has been a strong and sustained voice of the Global South."

https://x.com/AbiyAhmedAli/status/2064600840288039336?s=20

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday achieved a historic milestone by becoming the country's longest continuously serving elected premier, completing 12 years at the helm of the Central Government. This momentous tenure has witnessed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) transforming into the national political hegemon, consistently expanding its footprint to newer regions and attracting widespread support from myriad communities.

By completing 4,399 days as Prime Minister on Wednesday, PM Modi officially became the longest continuously serving elected premier in India's history. While India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, originally assumed office in 1947 and won the country's first general election in 1951-52, he remained in office until his passing in 1964. Meanwhile, Indira Gandhi, India's first woman Prime Minister, served for a little less than 16 years, but her tenure was spread across two separate stints. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)