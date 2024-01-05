Tel Aviv [Israel], January 5 (ANI/TPS): During the last day, IDF (Israel Defense Forces) forces operating from the air, sea and land attacked more than 100 terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip in the areas of Al Buraij and Khan Yunis, including military headquarters and rocket launching positions and buildings where terrorist infrastructure was stored alongside weapons.

In Al Buraij, where the fighters of the IDF's 414th intelligence collection battalion were operating, an armed terrorist squad tried to attack a tank.

An Israel Air Force drone followed the squad and after it made a positive identification of the terrorists fighters directed an Air Force fighter jet which attacked the building where the squad was entrenched and eliminated the terrorists.

In the Khan Yunis area, the fighters of the 4th Brigade Combat Team located a number of launch positions from which rocket launches were made towards Israeli territory. The fighters destroyed the launching positions and during several clashes in the area they eliminated many terrorists.(ANI/TPS)

