Tel Aviv [Israel], August 6 (ANI/TPS): Israel last week established diplomatic ties with the South Pacific island nation of Niue.

The signing ceremony took place on Aug 1 in Alofi, the capital and largest village in the predominately Polynesian country. Israel’s Ambassador to New Zealand Ran Yaakoby signed the joint communiqué with Niue Premier Dalton Tagelagi during the event celebrating Israel’s 75th anniversary.

Also Read | Japan: Train Services Resume After 1,500 Passengers Trapped for Two Hours on Tokaido Line Near Tokyo.

“The State of Israel welcomes our new partner in diplomacy as we come together to pave the way for a promising future of friendship, understanding and cooperation between the two nations,” Yaakoby said in a press release.

Yaakoby was the first Israeli official to ever visit the country.

Also Read | Rice Market in Turmoil as India Curtails Exports.

“This agreement not only strengthens our ties but also reflects our shared commitment to global peace and security to promote innovation, economic growth and people-to-people connections for the benefit of both our societies,” Yaakoby continued.

“We open the doors to a future of shared opportunities in areas such as technology, trade, education and cultural exchange,” Tagelagi said.

Besides his Wellington posting, Yaakoby also serves as a non-resident ambassador to the Cook Islands, Samoa and Tonga.

Niue is about 1,500 miles northeast of New Zealand.

Niue is a self-governing state in free association with New Zealand, with the island’s 1,600 residents holding New Zealand citizenship. Wellington handles the island’s foreign relations and security and administers its financial aid.

This arrangement is similar to that with the Cook Islands, with which Israel has maintained diplomatic relations since 2008. (ANI/TPS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)