Tel Aviv [Israel], March 1 (ANI/TPS): The Fuel and Gas Administration in Israel's Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure announced that at midnight between Saturday and Sunday (March 1, 2025 - March 2, 2025), the prices of fuel products that are under supervision and sold to consumers at gas stations will be updated.

The maximum price per liter of unleaded 95 octane gasoline for the consumer at a self-service station (including VAT) will not exceed 7.23 Shekels (USD 2.02) per liter, a decrease of 0.08 Shekels from the previous update. The surcharge for full service will be 0.24 Shekels per liter (including VAT), unchanged from the previous update.

The maximum price per liter of unleaded 95 octane gasoline for the consumer at a self-service station in Eilat (excluding VAT) will not exceed 6.13 Shekels (USD 1.71) per liter, a decrease of 0.06 Shekels from the previous update. A surcharge for full service will be 0.20 Shekels (excluding VAT), unchanged from the previous update. Eilat is a VAT free zone. (ANI/TPS)

