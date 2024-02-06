Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Tel Aviv [Israel], February 6 (ANI/TPS): The Rambam Medical Center, Haifa's largest hospital, was hit by a suspected cyber attack on Sunday night.

The Health Ministry, the National Cyber Directorate and the Rambam Medical Center said none of the hospital's systems or activities were disrupted.

Also Read | Tragic Incident at Hong Kong Airport: Man Falls Out of Truck, Dies After Being Hit by Plane.

Information security officials are investigating. (ANI/TPS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)