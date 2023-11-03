Tel Aviv [Israel], November 3 (ANI): A suspected missile hit a convoy of ambulances near the territory's Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City, killing many people, The Times of Israel reported citing the Hamas-run Health Ministry on Friday.

The daily reported, citing an AFP journalist at the scene, that he saw multiple bodies beside a damaged ambulance.

Also Read | Israel-Palestine War: Hamas Rocket Falls on Israeli Kindergarten, No Injuries.

Purported footage from the scene showed blood-splattered bodies of women and children lying on the concrete outside ambulances, the daily reported citing the AFP journalist.

Further, according to The Times of Israel, Hamas said the blast was caused by an Israeli missile but the latter, while not responding to the claim, said the main command centre of the terrorist group is known to operate from under the Shifa Hospital.

Also Read | Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah Warns Israel Against Launching Attacks, Says 'Preemptive Strike on Lebanon Would Be Its Most Foolish Mistake Ever'.

Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said one of its tanks shelled two Hezbollah anti-tank guided missile launch positions in southern Lebanon, close to the northern Israeli community of Yiftah.

The Lebanese terror group has, in recent weeks, fired dozens of missiles at IDF positions and Israeli towns along the border.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)