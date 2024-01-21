Tel Aviv [Israel], January 21 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Ministry of Labour, the Ministry of Social Equality and the Israel Innovation Authority are funding programmes for the training and placement of Bedouin Israelis in the fields of hi-tech. This is part of ongoing efforts being made by the government of Israel to improve the quality of life in Arab communities.

Four dedicated programmes were selected for the Bedouin, which will train over 200 men and women over the next two years across the country and provide a response to the high-tech manpower challenges and the lack of representation of the Bedouin in high-tech industry.

This programme has a budget of 6 million shekels (USD 1.7 million).

Data show that the employment rate in the high-tech sector is still low among Bedouin Israelis.

Israel Ozan, Director General of the Ministry of Labor: "Our policy is to help diverse populations integrate into high-quality, high-productivity employment. In addition to the occupational challenges that the war brought upon us, the Ministry of Labor is more strongly consolidating various remedies in cooperation with employers in order to provide unique and personal assistance to each and every one. Thus, along with professional training, the office offers guidance and assistance in placement. Our future as a society depends, to a large extent, on the ability of people from different sectors to find themselves in positions with high wages and productivity." (ANI/TPS)

