Tel Aviv [Israel], December 12 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Health Ministry has issued a warning against bathing on the beaches of Eilat.

The ministry has cited stormy weather and the fear of runoff and polluted drainage flowing into the Gulf of Aqaba.

Also Read | Terror Attack in Pakistan: 23 Soldiers Killed As Terrorists Target Army Checkpost in Dera Ismail Khan (Watch Videos).

Due to the stormy weather and the fear of runoff and polluted drainage flowing into the sea, the Ministry said. (ANI/TPS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)