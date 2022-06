Damascus [Syria], June 6 (ANI/Xinhua): Israeli forces launched missile strikes from Israeli-occupied Golan Heights and targeted military sites south of the capital Damascus on Monday night, the Syrian army said in a statement.

It added that most of the missiles were successfully intercepted, and the attack caused no casualties.

Also Read | Remarks Against Prophet: Now, UAE Joins List of Islamic Nations Condemning Nupur Sharma's Statements.

On the opposition side, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the Israeli attack targeted sites in the Kisweh area south of Damascus where pro-Iran Shiite militias are located.

The Britain-based war monitor added that the Syrian air defences successfully intercepted most of the missiles but missed two, which slammed the base. (ANI/Xinhua)

Also Read | Monkeypox Outbreak: UK Records 77 News Cases, Tally Rises to 302; Biggest Breakout Outside Africa.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)