Tel Aviv [Israel], February 19 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Corporations Authority is taking another step towards opening the Israeli market to the world, introducing a new service that it said will make it easier for Israeli companies and partnerships to enter international activity.

Starting today, any company or partnership that registers or changes its name will receive its certificate of incorporation in English as well.

The new service is designed to address the growing need for Israeli companies to present their official documents to foreign partners and investors.

Instead of relying on unofficial or expensive translations, certificates of incorporation will be automatically issued in both languages, enabling faster, more reliable and accessible business processes.

"The new service strengthens Israel's ties with the world and helps make Israeli society an attractive hub for investments and entrepreneurship around the globe," said the Authority. (ANI/TPS)

