Tel Aviv [Israel], December 27 (ANI/TPS): The Ministry of Environmental Protection issued a call for support in the amount of 43 million Shekels (USD 12 million) for special emergency assistance to local authorities throughout the country - the Western Negev cluster in particular - which have suffered an increase in current expenses directed to the collection and removal of waste and its treatment as a result of the Iron Swords War in Gaza.

The ongoing fighting has led to a slight increase in the amount of waste from the local authorities, an increase in waste treatment expenses and to added difficulties for financing the increase in expenses.

Also Read | Suspecting ‘Possible Terror Attack’, Israeli National Security Council Issues Travel Advisory for Citizens in India.

The added expenses are partly due the workers being called up for military reserve duty, the blocking of roads due to the fighting, the need to add evacuation points to the IDF's assembly points and a large increase in waste on the territory of authorities that took in evacuees from the Gaza Strip and the northern border. (ANI/TPS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)