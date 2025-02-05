Jerusalem [Israel], February 5 (ANI/TPS): The Solaris Solar Observatory, the first of its kind in Israel, was inaugurated this weekend in the Druze town of Isfiya in northern Israel. It will open a window into the fascinating world of solar and space research.

The Solaris Solar Observatory in Isfaia is a unique and ground-breaking facility, combining advanced research activity with education and making the field of space and astronomy accessible to the general public and the Druze community. The observatory, located at an altitude of 550 meters above sea level, offers improved atmospheric viewing conditions and stable, high-quality observations.

The observatory will serve as a platform for collaboration between researchers from academia and industry and will promote ground-breaking research in the field of astronomy and space exploration.

The centre's research potential is significant and will open the door to ground-breaking research in areas such as improving models for predicting solar radiation and its impact on human health, industrial and agricultural systems, monitoring radiation effects on aircraft navigation and control systems, integrating solar data into climate and environmental studies, developments in the field of solar energy and studies related to sunscreens. (ANI/TPS)

