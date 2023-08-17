Tel Aviv [Israel], August 17 (ANI/TPS): Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met Thursday with Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Gribashvili at the Prime Minister’s Office in the Kirya (IDF Headquarters) in Tel Aviv. First the two met face to face, and then an extended meeting took place together with the Prime Minister’s chief of staff and the Georgian foreign minister among others.

The two leaders discussed strengthening cooperation in the areas of economy, tourism, medicine, security, artificial intelligence and more.

Prime Minister of Georgia Gribashvili invited Prime Minister Netanyahu for a reciprocal visit to his country and Netanyahu responded positively.

“The relationship between us began about 2,600 years ago, with the Jewish community in Georgi,” said Netanyahu. “There are many Jews in Israel who came from Georgia and they form a human bridge.”

“I know we can advance our relationship and bring it to greater heights. I welcome the opportunity to do so during your visit,” he added. (ANI/TPS)

