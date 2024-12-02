Jerusalem [Israel], December 1 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Police explained that, in recent weeks, there has been an increase in the use of military vests/flack jackets as well as military-style tactical uniforms in the framework of violent crimes and terror attacks, which makes it difficult for the security forces to identify hazards in the field and puts them as well as civilians at risk.

To deal with this problem, Israeli security forces operated last night against a man suspected of trafficking in weapons and military equipment. During the operation, a raid was carried out on a number of warehouses and stores used for the wide distribution of military equipment and means of warfare throughout Judea and Samaria.

The suspect, a 27-year-old Palestinian, was arrested, and items were seized, including vests, knives, weapon handles, airsoft guns, and more. (ANI/TPS)

