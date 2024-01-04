Tel Aviv [Israel], January 4 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Police reported that officers from its Southern District working with Border Police and police special forces in the Negev carried out what it called a "proactive activity" in the city of Rahat and in the Bedouin settlement Ar'arat an-Naqab.

During the operation, the forces searched house complexes and found improvised explosive grenades, ammunition, cartridges and about 7 kg (15 Lbs.) of drugs.

At the same time, as the police carried out what was called an "activity against bloody active conflicts between [crime] families" in neighbourhood 33 in Rahat, three locals who were suspected of possessing weapons were identified. The suspects tried to escape and were arrested at the end of a chase.

They were found to have an M-16 rifle, a Glock pistol and other weapons in their possession.

This was another operation in Israel's ongoing "war" against violent crime in its Arab communities, which continues even during the war in Gaza. (ANI/TPS)

