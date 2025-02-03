Tel Aviv [Israel], February 3 (ANI/TPS): Israeli Police arrested an eastern Jerusalem bookstore owner who sold books inciting terror, including books by terrorists Yahya Sinwar, Abdullah Barghouti, and Islamic State, the police said on Monday.

Police also issued a 30-day closure on the store.

Over the weekend, during an unrelated police operation in the Jerusalem area, a woman who was being checked was found to have inciting books in her bag. Questioned by investigators, she said she had purchased them a short time earlier from a bookstore in the Old City.

At the shop, police found numerous books by and about terrorists, including Yahya Sinwar and Hassan Nasrallah. The store's owner, a man in his 40s was arrested and taken in for questioning.

Among the books found in the shop were autobiographies of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, who masterminded the October 7 attacks.

Authorities also found several books by terrorist Abdullah Barghouti of Hamas describing the violent "liberation" of Palestine" and his love of shooting Jews till he ran out of bullets. Barghouti, a top Hamas bombmaker, is serving 67 life sentences for numerous bombings that killed 66 people and injured more than 500 during the Second Intifada.

Other books found included biographies of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, stories of Adolf Hitler, and books by Islamic State. (ANI/TPS)

