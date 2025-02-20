Tel Aviv [Israel], February 20 (ANI/TPS): An agreement in principle was signed Wednesday night to implement salary increases for Israel's police officers.

Police Commissioner Danny Levy said he welcomed the decision and said that the police officers constitute the front line in maintaining the security of the country's residents. Fair and decent pay for all of our police officers is a guarantee of a strong police force.

Also Read | Pi Coin Price: Cryptocurrency Goes Live After 2-Year Wait, Know How To Own It.

"This is a significant step towards resolving this national issue, for the sake of police officers and prison fighters, which has been controversial since 2023 and was only resolved after stubborn negotiations with the Pay Commissioner, which began during the tenure of former Minister of National Security, MK Itamar Ben Gvir and continued by Deputy Minister of National Security Haim Katz, together with the police and the Prison Service, and has now been completed," the Israel Police said in a statement.

"The police officers are the front line in maintaining the security of the country's residents while striving for contact, risking lives and sacrificing lives, around the clock, on Saturdays and holidays throughout the country," said Police Commissioner Danny Levy. "Fair and decent pay for all of our police officers is a guarantee of a strong police force. It is what will enable the ability to recruit and retain quality personnel, it is the minimum for recognition and appropriate compensation for police officers for their sacrifice." (ANI/TPS)

Also Read | Donald Trump Administration Planning To Reallocate USD 50 Billion of Pentagon Budget; Fire Generals: Media Reports.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)