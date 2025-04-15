Tel Aviv [Israel], April 15 (ANI/TPS): President of Israel Isaac Herzog on Monday visited the family of Ziv and Gali Berman, twin brothers who have been held hostage in Gaza since October 7, 2023.

"556 days ago, twin brothers Gali and Ziv Berman, two wonderful and caring young Israelis, were brutally kidnapped from their home in Kibbutz Kfar Aza," said Herzog. "For 556 days they have been held in the dungeons of Gaza, in the hands of cruel Hamas terrorists."

Also Read | NASA Fires Indian-Origin DEI Chief Neela Rajendra Following Donald Trump's Executive Order To Dismantle DEI Initiatives Across All Federal Agencies.

"Today, on the second day of Passover, the festival of freedom and liberation, Michal and I paid an emotional visit to their family's temporary home," he added. "Together with Ziv and Gali's aunt, Macabit, and bother, Idan, we reiterated our urgent call for their immediate release. This must be the immediate and supreme demand of all who believe in freedom, and wish for a better future for our region."

"They - together with all the hostages - deserve freedom, and they must be released at once." (ANI/TPS)

Also Read | Google Layoffs Coming to India: Tech Giant To Lay Off Advertising, Marketing and Sales Team From Bengaluru and Hyderabad Offices as Part of Global Restructuring, Say Reports.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)