Tel Aviv [Israel], February 24 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Ministry of Construction and Housing is working in a variety of ways to promote the construction and rehabilitation of the north, with the aim of enabling the return of evacuated northern residents to living and living environments that allow for a full life. Israel's northerners were mostly forced o relocate during the war and thee was much destruction of property from Hezbollah rocket attacks.

Over the past year, dozens of tours and meetings have been held in northern cities and towns, the last of which was held a few days ago, in which the Ministry's Director General, Yehuda Morgenstern, conducted a tour of Kiryat Shmona.

The tour was attended by the Northern District Manager of Amidar, Yoram Halfon, and other professionals from the Ministry and Amidar. The purpose of the tour was to monitor the progress of the process of preparing the area for the return of public housing residents in the city to their apartments and the rehabilitation of public institutions, which is being carried out in the city under the management of the Ministry's Properties and Companies Division.

So far, the renovation of four public buildings has been completed, and 49 kindergartens and schools are currently being renovated in Shlomi and Kiryat Shmona. (ANI/TPS)

