Tel Aviv [Israel], February 20 (ANI): Israel said that it has received the list of deceased hostages set to be released on Thursday. Following this, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed deep sorrow, acknowledging that the day will be incredibly difficult for the country, as Israel prepares to bring home four deceased hostages.

Sharing a post on X, the Israeli PMO said, "Israel has received the list of deceased hostages that are due to be released tomorrow, pursuant to the framework. The Coordinator for the Hostages and the Missing, Brig.-Gen. (Res.) Gal Hirsch, has updated the families of the hostages via the representatives of the IDF."

Meanwhile, Netanyahu emphasised the nation's resolve to ensure such tragedies never occur again.

PM Netanyahu said, "Tomorrow will be a very difficult day for the State of Israel. A wrenching day, a day of grief. We are bringing home four of our beloved hostages, deceased."

He added, "We embrace the families, and the heart of the entire nation is torn. My own heart is torn. So is yours. And all of the world's heart should be torn, because this demonstrates who we are dealing with, what we are dealing with -- with such monsters. We are grieving, we are in pain, but we are also determined to ensure that such a thing never happens again."

Earlier on February 15, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) announced the return of three hostages--Alexandre, Sagui, and Iair-- after 498 days in captivity.

The IDF confirmed that the hostages are being accompanied by IDF and Israel Security Agency (ISA) forces as they make their way back to Israeli territory. Upon arrival, they will undergo an initial medical assessment.

Sharing a post on X, IDF wrote, "After 498 days, Alexandre, Sagui and Iair are finally home."

In another post, it wrote, "The 3 returning hostages are currently being accompanied by IDF and ISA forces on their return to Israeli territory, where they will undergo an initial medical assessment. The IDF salutes and embraces the returning hostages as they make their way home to the State of Israel."

It added, "According to information communicated by the Red Cross, 3 hostages were transferred to them and are on their way toward IDF and ISA forces in Gaza." (ANI)

