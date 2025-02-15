Jerusalem, Feb 15 (AP) Israel and Hamas completed their sixth exchange of hostages and prisoners on Saturday after their ceasefire survived its latest crisis.

Israeli authorities released more than 300 Palestinian prisoners from Israeli custody after receiving three Israeli men held hostage in Gaza since the Hamas-led attack on October 7, 2023, that sparked the war.

The three freed are Iair Horn, 46, Sagui Dekel Chen, 36, and Alexander (Sasha) Troufanov, 29. All are dual nationals. Horn was abducted along with his brother, Eitan, who remains in captivity.

Among the most prominent of the Palestinian prisoners released is Ahmed Barghouti, 48, a close aide of militant leader and Palestinian political figure Marwan Barghouti.

The two sides have carried out five swaps since the ceasefire began on January 19, freeing 21 hostages and more than 730 Palestinian prisoners so far during the first phase of the truce. The war could resume in early March if no agreement is reached on the more complicated second phase, which calls for the return of all remaining hostages captured in the October 7 attack and an indefinite extension of the truce.

Nearly all the 73 remaining hostages are men, including Israeli soldiers, and about half are believed to be dead. (AP)

