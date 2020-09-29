Tel Aviv [Israel], September 29 (ANI/Sputnik): Israel's Ministry of Health reported 2,239 new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the tally to 233,265, the state's Ministry of Health said.

The death toll reached 1,507, with 41 new fatalities, while the number of patients in serious condition rose from 767 to 772, out of 1,527 patients currently hospitalized.

Also Read | US Presidential Debate 2020: Five Issues on Top of Google Search Ahead of 1st Donald Trump-Joe Biden Clash.

The number of recovered cases increased to 165,191, with 5,260 new recoveries, while active cases decreased to 66,566.

On Monday, synagogues across Israel remained open on Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, which was marked between Sunday evening and Monday evening.

Also Read | FAQs on US Presidential Elections 2020: ‘How do I Register to Vote?’ And Other Trending Questions Answered.

Thus, prayers were allowed despite the ongoing full nationwide lockdown, aiming to deal with the high COVID-19 morbidity in the country.

Despite the lockdown, prayers were permitted under restrictions of 25 worshipers at the maximum, keeping distance, placing nylon partitions and more. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)