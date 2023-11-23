Tel Aviv [Israel], November 23 (ANI/TPS): On Thursday, the Director General of Israel's Ministry of Defense, Major General (Res) Eyal Zamir, signed what was called a "landmark" agreement for Germany's to acquire the Arrow 3 missile defense system, valued at approximately USD 3.6 billion. This milestone, marked by the final signing conducted by German and Israeli officials, concludes the acquisition process that commenced with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant's visit to Germany in September 2023.

The Arrow 3 missile defense system constitutes the forefront of global technology, designed to intercept exo-atmospheric ballistic missiles. The Arrow 3 system also carried out its first operational interception during the Swords of Iron war, successfully destroying a target launched towards Israel in the Red Sea region.

The Arrow 3 system is co-developed and co-produced by the Israel Missile Defense Organization (IMDO) in the Israel Ministry of Defense and the United States Missile Defense Agency (MDA). Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) is the primary contractor for the weapon system's development and production, the "Arrow" interceptors, and the radar detection system. Elbit Systems is responsible for the development of the Command and Control system. Tomer and Rafael Advanced Systems are the main subcontractors for the development and production of the "Arrow 3" interceptor. (ANI/TPS)

