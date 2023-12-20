Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 20 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) reported that its air defense system successfully intercepted six rocket launches from Lebanese territory directed towards Israel.

Afterwards, Israel Air Force aircraft attacked the launchers and the terrorist squad that carried out the shooting in the Lebanese territory.

In addition, Israeli aircraft attacked a military structure of the Hezbollah terrorist organization in Lebanon, where the organization's terrorist squad was operating. (ANI/TPS)

