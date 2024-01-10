Tel Aviv [Israel], January 10 (ANI/TPS): The Israeli military struck around 150 terror targets in Gaza over the past day, the Israel Defense Forces said on Wednesday morning.

In the area of Maghazi in central Gaza, Israeli ground troops operated and directed aircraft to strike several terrorists.

Also Read | Hunter Biden, Son of US President Joe Biden, Makes Surprise Visit to Capitol Hill As GOP Takes First Step To Hold Him in Contempt of Congress (Watch Videos).

Furthermore, the ground troops uncovered more than 15 underground tunnel shafts in the area. During targeted raids on Hamas sites. soldiers seized rocket launchers, missiles, UAVs, and explosive devices. Israeli forces also destroyed a machine used for manufacturing rockets.

During operational activity in Khan Yunis in southern Gaza, IDF ground forces directed an air strike that eliminated 10 terrorists. In battles in the area over the last day, dozens of terrorist operatives were killed by IDF troops.

Also Read | US Shocker: Teacher Arrested for Allegedly Having Sex With 16-Year-Old Student, Victim’s Father Charged for Allowing Son To Have Relationship With Accused.

Elsewhere in Khan Yunis, soldiers identified a terrorist planting an explosive device in the vicinity of a route used for the movement of troops. In the ground forces directed an air strike which eliminated the terrorist.

Khan Yunis is Gaza's second largest city and regarded as a personal stronghold of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, whose family lives there.

At least 1,200 people were killed in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on Oct. 7. The number of men, women, children, soldiers and foreigners held captive in Gaza by Hamas is now believed to be 129. Other people remain unaccounted for as Israeli authorities continue to identify bodies and search for human remains. (ANI/TPS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)