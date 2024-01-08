Tel Aviv [Israel], January 8 (ANI/TPS): Israel struck Hamas and Hezbollah terror facilities in Khan Yunis and Lebanon in overnight strikes, the Israel Defence Forces said on Monday morning.

In Khan Yunis, IDF ground forces operating in coordination with the Air Force attacked about 30 significant Hamas terror targets, including underground facilities, weapons warehouses and other terror infrastructure.

Meanwhile, forces from the elite Maglan unit directed an aerial drone strike that eliminated a squad of ten terrorists preparing to fire rockets at Israel.

Elsewhere in Khan Yunis, a terrorist was observed coming out of a building and gathering intelligence on the soldiers. A combat helicopter was called in to eliminate the terrorists.

Soldiers also called in an airstrike on a building where a terrorist was spotted watching over the forces. Shortly after, another terrorist was identified in the same building and killed.

Elsewhere in the Strip, a combat team located a vehicle belonging to a Hamas terrorist with a cache of weapons inside. And in an agricultural area in central Gaza, soldiers located a tunnel shaft with thousands of dollars and many weapons.

In the central Gaza area of Al Ma'azi, a fighter jet struck a munitions warehouse where Hamas stored long-range missiles.

Israel also attacked a series of Hezbollah terror targets in southern Lebanon overnight.

Fighter jets struck Hezbollah's military compound in the area of the village of Marviin, as well as a rocket launcher and terrorist infrastructure in the area of the village of Ayita al-Sha'ab.

During the past day, an Israeli aerial drone and combat helicopter attacked locations from where missiles had been fired at Israeli territory on Sunday.

At least 1,200 people were killed in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7.

The number of men, women, children, soldiers and foreigners held captive in Gaza by Hamas is now believed to be 129. Other people remain unaccounted for as Israeli authorities continue to identify bodies and search for human remains. (ANI/TPS)

