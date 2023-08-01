Tel Aviv [Israel], August 1 (ANI/TPS): Tuesday evening a terrorist approached a group of soldiers at the bus stop at the Mitspe Eshtamoa Junction south of Hebron in Judea, Israel and attempted to stab the soldiers.

He was shot and killed by them. The Israel Defence Force revealed only that one was a woman officer and the other an enlisted man.

None of the soldiers were wounded. (ANI/TPS)

