Tel Aviv [Israel], February 5 (ANI/TPS): An innovative experiment in Israel is giving ambulances priority at traffic lights in the hope of saving lives.

Led the Ministry of Transportation, Ayalon Highways, Magen David Adom and the Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, the system uses GPS-based technology to detect ambulances and automatically adjust traffic signals.

Initial tests showed a 40-second reduction in hospital transport time. Officials are now considering expanding the project nationwide. (ANI/TPS)

