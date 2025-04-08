Tel Aviv [Israel], April 8 (ANI/ TPS): Israel's National Planning and Building Committee (NPB) plenum approved on Monday the plans for the establishment of three advanced transportation terminals as part of the strategic plan promoted by Transportation Minister Miri Regev. The approved terminals are operational facilities at the Ma'in Sorek terminal in Rishon LeZion (south of Tel Aviv) the Ashkelon North terminal, and an integrated facility that also includes a passenger terminal in Kiryat Hatakshav in Beer Sheva.

The terminals are included in the National Infrastructure Plan 153, which aims to establish infrastructure facilities for operating public transportation (PT) buses, which will enable the expansion of the public transportation system in Israel and improve its quality. The plan will be submitted to the government for approval and will soon be launched.

The approved facilities include operational bus parking, electric bus charging infrastructure, driver restrooms, and technical buildings. The ICT Center facility will include passenger pick-up and drop-off stations and passenger service buildings. (ANI/ TPS)

