Tel Aviv [Israel], April 1 (ANI/TPS): In order to reduce honey prices in Israel, while maintaining local production, Israel's Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security is formulating an outline for distributing quotas for the import of honey exempt from customs duties.

The ministry will distribute 580 tons of honey in jars for import, 400 tons of which will be for the Jewish holidays in the fall, through a competitive process.

In addition, the ministry will distribute honey quotas in accumulators to marketers in the amount of 2,000 tons of honey, with the marketer committing to sell the honey at an agreed price to retail chains.

The outline allows Israeli citizens to consume honey at a discounted price during the fall holidays, and also provides a solution for marketing honey at a discounted price during the rest of the year, in a way that will allow marketers to continue to receive honey from growers, beekeepers, and continue to produce high-quality Israeli honey without harming the primary public product - pollen. (ANI/TPS)

