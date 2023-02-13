Tel Aviv [Israel], February 13 (ANI): In response to terrorist attacks in Jerusalem at a bus stop on Friday that claimed three lives, including two children, Israel has decided to approve the construction of new residential units in existing communities in Judea and Samaria.

"In response to the murderous terrorist attacks in Jerusalem, the Security Cabinet decided unanimously to authorize nine communities in Judea and Samaria. These communities have existed for many years; some have existed for decades," tweeted the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu.

The nine new settlements will be formed from the following outposts: Avigayil, Beit Hogla, Givat Harel, Givat Ha-Roeh, Givat Arnon, Mitzpe Yehuda, Malchai HaShalom, Asa-el, Sde Boaz and Shaharit, reported Jerusalem Post.

Both Finance Minister and head of the Religious Zionist Party Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir took responsibility for the authorizations, which they had pushed.

"The Israeli government is sending a clear message today to all our enemies: in the face of your attempts to harm us and weaken our hold on our land, we are deepening our roots, building and establishing settlements. Terrorism will not weaken us. On the contrary, whenever it tries to harm us, it will be answered with further construction and development in all parts of our country."

"We made a commitment before the elections, today we begin to fulfill it," he said, reported Jerusalem Post.

Israel earlier had said that it was considering a bigger offensive against Palestine, East Jerusalem and West Bank. Netanyahu promised the strongest response in dealing with the spate of Palestinian attacks including a deadly ramming attack on the outskirts of Jerusalem.

"The Civil Administration Higher Planning Committee will be convened in the coming days to approve the construction of new residential units in existing communities in Judea and Samaria," tweeted Netanyahu.

The Security Cabinet made a series of additional decisions in the framework of the determined fight against terrorism, including reinforcing Police and Border Police units in Jerusalem, and expanded Police operations against inciters and supporters of terrorism.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized that the security forces will take focused action against terrorists and that there will be no collective punishment. (ANI)

