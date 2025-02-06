Jerusalem [Israel], February 6 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defense Forces), the Shin Bet (Israel's anti-terror General Security Service) and the police operated to counter terrorism in the city of Shechem (Nablus) and in area villages.

During the operation, the forces located and destroyed an explosives laboratory where explosives used for terrorism in the area were located.

In addition, the forces arrested two people wanted for terrorist activities, located and confiscated weapons as well as terrorist funds. (ANI/TPS)

