Tel Aviv [Israel], February 15 (ANI/TPS): Israeli warplanes struck Hezbollah terror targets in southern Lebanon in recent hours.

The strikes targeted rocket launching positions, military buildings and terror infrastructure in the areas of Wadi Saluki and Labbouneh.

Other Hezbollah sites were struck in the area of Taybeh overnight. (ANI/TPS)

