Jerusalem [Israel], February 10 (ANI/TPS): Fighter jets of the Israel Air Force Sunday night attacked, in what the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) described as a targeted manner, an underground tunnel in the Bekaa region in Lebanon, that connects between Syrian territory and Lebanese territory, and which was used by the terrorist organisation Hezbollah to transfer weapons.

This tunnel was attacked in the past.

Also Read | Donald Trump Administration Orders Consumer Financial Protection Bureau To Stop Work.

The IDF said it is determined to prevent the restoration and use of this tunnel.

In addition, the planes attacked several sites of the terrorist organisation containing weapons and launchers that posed an immediate threat by Hezbollah to Israel.

Also Read | Nepal Accident: 40 Pilgrims on Way to Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Injured in Bus Accident.

The targets that were attacked constituted a violation of the ceasefire understandings between Israel and Lebanon. (ANI/TPS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)