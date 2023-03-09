New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): The Embassy of Israel in India has announced that popular Israeli band Radio Baghdad is on a tour of the country and will perform in Amarrass Nights at Sunder Nursery in Delhi on March 11 at 5 pm.

The event is being organised in collaboration with Amarrass Records.

"A night not to be missed! Join us for the performance of Israeli band Radio Baghdad at the beautiful edition of Amarrass Nights. Sunder Nursery 11th March," read a post on the official Twitter handle of the Israeli embassy in India. It tagged the post with a link to book tickets for the concert.

Israeli ambassador to India, Naor Gilon, said, "We are excited that the Israeli band Radio Baghdad is in India to share their unique musical journey and songs with the people of India. It's also a great opportunity for the Israeli band to explore India's rich cultural heritage and music. We hope the Indian audience will enjoy their upcoming performance in Amarrass Nights at Sunder Nursery. We believe that this musical event will further strengthen people-to-people connection and cultural ties between our nations."

The band members are vocalist-percussionist Aviv Badri Ezra, violinist-vocalist Johanna Riethmueller and Oud player-vocalist Yaniv Mazel. They are based in Tel Aviv.

The band performs pieces from the vast repertoire of Iraqi classical music. They performed for the first time in India in October 2022 at the Ziro Festival of Music. Following the show, they received an invitation to participate in the Amarrass Nights at Sunder Nursery.

A band member said, "We are coming to perform for the second time in India and are more than happy to return to the beautiful local audience. Our first experience at the Ziro Valley Festival left an amazing impression on us. We were glad to find that the music entered the hearts and souls of the Indian listeners and connected us deeply without knowing each other's languages. So we are excited to return to India and look forward to performing at the Amarrass Nights festival." (ANI)

