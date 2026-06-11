World News | Israeli Cabinet Expected to Approve Plan for Establishing 61 New Settlements in West Bank: Axios Report

Washington DC [US], June 11 (ANI): The Israeli cabinet is expected to approve a plan on Thursday that looks to fund the de facto establishment of 61 new settlements in the West Bank, Axios journalist Barak Ravid said on Thursday, citing a draft government decision.

In a post on X he said, "While the Trump administration - along with governments across Europe and the Middle East - is focused on the escalating crisis with Iran, the Israeli cabinet is expected to approve on Thursday a plan to fund the de facto establishment of 61 new settlements in the occupied West Bank, according to a draft government decision I obtained."

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Citing a source familiar with the proposal, he said that the government is expected to allocate more than $350 million over several years to move 61 newly authorised settlements from paper to reality.

As per Ravid, the plan would fund temporary residential compounds, public buildings and infrastructure even before formal planning procedures are completed.

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"The proposal is being championed by far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich," he said.

https://x.com/BarakRavid/status/2064907804998054185?s=20

Meanwhile, UN Chief Antonio Guterres in a post on X expressed concern over reports of "settler violence coming from the occupied West Bank: the demolition of homes, relentless expansion of illegal Israeli settlements, ongoing displacement of Palestinians, the threat of an attempted annexation that would - like the decades-long occupation - have no legal validity."

He gave a call for the two-state solution and called the countries to comply with their obligations under international law.

https://x.com/antonioguterres/status/2064920810523935130?s=20

"The risk of making a two-State solution impossible - when there is no other viable option. And throughout, the presumption of impunity. These injustices must stop. Countries must comply with all their obligations under international law. No exceptions", the UN Chief said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)