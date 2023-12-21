World News | Israeli Defense Minister Pledges Country Will Defend Red Sea Against Terrorists

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 21 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant visited an Israeli Navy "Sa'ar 6" class Missile Ship sailing in the Gulf of Eilat on Wednesday. He also met with the Navy commanders and soldiers operating in the vicinity of the city of Eilat.

Gallant was briefed on operational and intelligence activities as well as the Navy's preparations in the face of aerial and naval threats in the Red Sea, such as the attacks by Houthi terrorists based in Yemen.

The visit was attended by Israel Navy's Commander VADM David Saar Salama.

The minister told the sailors there that, "The threat to freedom of navigation in the Straits of Bab al-Mandab (at the bottom of the Red Sea), two thousand kilometers from the State of Israel, is not only a threat on traffic to Israel, but also to international freedom of navigation in waters belonging to all countries."

Houthi Terrorists have attack merchant ships in the Red Sea in recent weeks.

Gallant told the sailors that the country "will not tolerate threats against the State of Israel. If they [Iran and the Houthis] continue to provoke us, try to attack Eilat with missiles or by other means, we will know what to do.

"The State of Israel, through the Navy and the Air Force, will know how to defend itself," he declared.

The "Sa'ar" (Storm) is a German-made corvette. (ANI/TPS)

