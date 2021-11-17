Tel Aviv [Israel], November 17 (ANI/Sputnik): Israel launched a missile attack on a Damascus suburb from the direction of occupied Golan Heights, Syrian state news agency SANA reported.

It said two missiles were fired at about 00:45 am (21:45 GMT Tuesday), one of them was shot down, and no casualties were reported.

The strike was targeted at a non-residential building. (ANI/Sputnik)

