Tel Aviv [Israel], December 18 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen welcomed on Sunday Ian Mak, the first official ambassador of Singapore to Israel since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Israel and Singapore in 1969.

"The opening of the embassy in Israel," said Cohen, "and the appointment of Ambassador Mak will strengthen the good and important relations between the countries and expand our cooperation."

Ambassador Mak joined the Singapore Foreign Service in 2003 and has served in various capacities on issues related to Southeast Asia and Europe.

He was First Secretary (Political) at the Singapore High Commission in Kuala Lumpur from 2007 to 2011, and Consul-General at the Singapore Consulate-General in Johor Bahru from 2013 to 2015.

Mak was the Director-General of the Southeast Asia I Directorate from 2016 to 2021. (ANI/TPS)

