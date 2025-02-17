Jerusalem [Israel], February 17 (ANI/TPS): The Israeli military's "Mountain Brigade" destroyed underground Hezbollah terror infrastructure on Mount Dov, the Israel Defense Forces said on Monday.

The facility, which extended for dozens of meters, was discovered several weeks ago by the Mountain Brigade along with specialists from the IDF's Yahalom combat engineering unit. The tunnel complex belonged to Hezbollah's elite Radwan unit and contained combat equipment and living quarters, the IDF said.

Under the terms of a two-month ceasefire that went into effect on November 27 and has since been extended, Hezbollah is supposed to withdraw its armed presence from areas of southern Lebanon south of the Litani River. Israeli forces have withdrawn from most of southern Lebanon. Dissatisfied with the Lebanese army's deployment, Israel is keeping soldiers in five locations with US approval.

The "Blue Line" demarcating the 120 km-long Israeli-Lebanese border was created in 2000 by UN cartographers to verify Israel's withdrawal from Lebanon, which the UN Security Council later certified as complete. The border runs from Rosh HaNikra on the Mediterranean coast to Mount Dov, where the Israeli-Lebanese border converges with Syria. (ANI/TPS)

