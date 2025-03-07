Tel Aviv [Israel], March 7 (ANI/TPS): Israeli soldiers uncovered and destroyed a weapons depot and multiple improvised laboratories for explosives and drone production, the Israel Defense Forces said on Thursday.

Troops found approximately 100 pipe bombs, eight larger bombs, and an explosives activation system. Several buildings used for terror infrastructure were demolished.

The army launched an ongoing counterterror raid in the Jenin refugee camp on January 19. It has since expanded to the Palestinian city Tulkarem and an area of Samaria known as "the Five Villages." The raids come on the heels of the Palestinian Authority's failed crackdown in the Jenin refugee camp in January.

Since Hamas's October 7 attack, Israeli forces have arrested 6,000 wanted Palestinians in counterterror operations in Judea and Samaria. Around 40 percent were affiliated with Hamas. (ANI/TPS)

