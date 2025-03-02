Jerusalem, March 2 (ANI/TPS): Security forces intensified their operations in Judea and Samaria, eliminating approximately 25 terrorists and arresting 350 wanted individuals during the month of February, the Israel Defense Forces said on Sunday.

Soldiers also confiscated around 120 weapons and destroyed hundreds of explosives. The operations focused on northern Samaria and other key areas to disrupt Palestinian terror networks.

The army launched an ongoing counterterror raid in the Jenin refugee camp on Jan. 19. It has since expanded to the Palestinian city Tulkarem and an area of Samaria known as "the Five Villages." The raids come on the heels of the Palestinian Authority's failed crackdown in the Jenin refugee camp in January.

Since January 19, Israeli forces have arrested more than 200 terror suspects, eliminated 71 others who were deemed security threats, and confiscated more than 300 weapons and explosives.

Since Hamas's October 7 attack, Israeli forces have arrested 6,000 wanted Palestinians in counterterror operations in Judea and Samaria. Around 40 percent were affiliated with Hamas. (ANI/TPS)

