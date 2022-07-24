Tel Aviv (Israel), Jul 24 (AP) Israeli troops shot and killed two Palestinians on Sunday, the Palestinian rescue service said, as the military said it confronted armed men during overnight operations in the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said the two men were killed in clashes with the military in Nablus and identified them as Aboud Sobh, 29, and Muhammad Al-Azizi, 22.

Also Read | Monkeypox Outbreak: White House Calls for Coordinated International Response to Combat MPV Spread.

The military did not immediately provide additional details. But Israeli media said the military was still operating Sunday morning in other parts of the West Bank. Media reports said no Israeli forces were wounded in the fighting.

Israeli forces have been carrying out near-daily raids in the West Bank for months, in a bid to quell a spate of attacks by Palestinians on Israelis that has since subsided.

Also Read | Oak Wildfire: California Governor Gavin Newsom Declares State of Emergency Over Brush Fire Near Yosemite National Park.

The military has faced resistance during some of those raids, which in several instances have turned deadly. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)