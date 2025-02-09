Tel Aviv [Israel], February 9 (ANI): Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar met Morgan Ortagus, US President Trump's deputy special envoy to the Middle East, and the two held discussions on the current situation in Lebanon and other regional issues.

Sa'ar further said that there are opportunities for a better future in Lebanon following Israel's "achievements" against Hezbollah.

Sharing a post on X, Sa'ar wrote, "Good meeting with @MorganOrtagus, President Trump's deputy special envoy to the Middle East, who had just come from Lebanon. We were briefed by Major General Jasper Jeffers on the situation in Lebanon and discussed it and other regional issues."

Sa'ar further emphasised that under President Trump's "leadership" and Israel's "strength," both nations are committed to closely working together for a better future in the region.

The post added, "Following Israel's achievements against Hezbollah there is an opportunity for a better future in Lebanon, and maybe even for better relations between our countries. Under President Trump's leadership and Israel's strength, we are committed to working closely together to build a better future in the region."

Earlier on January 26, the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health had said that at least 15 people were killed, and 83 others were injured in southern Lebanon as a result of gunfire by Israeli forces.

The ministry's Emergency Operations Centre said that "Israeli army attacks, during attempts by Lebanese citizens to enter their still-occupied towns, resulted in the deaths of at least 15 people, including three women and a Lebanese soldier."

Notably, Trump on January 4 announced Morgan Oratagus as America's Deputy Special Presidential Envoy for Middle East Peace to Steven Witkoff.

Earlier, in a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "I am pleased to announce Morgan Ortagus as Deputy Special Presidential Envoy for Middle East Peace, to the Honorable Steven Witkoff. Early on Morgan fought me for three years, but hopefully has learned her lesson. These things usually don't work out, but she has strong Republican support, and I'm not doing this for me, I'm doing it for them. Let's see what happens. She will hopefully be an asset to Steve, a great leader and talent, as we seek to bring calm and prosperity to a very troubled region. I expect great results, and soon!"

Sharing the background details of Ortagus, Trump mentioned in his post that Morgan Ortagus has experience in Diplomacy and National Security, and is an active US Navy Reserve Intelligence Officer.

"From 2019-2021, Morgan served as Spokesperson at the Department of State (Pompeo!), where she was a member of my Historic Abraham Accords team that brought unprecedented Peace to the Middle East," Trump said. (ANI)

