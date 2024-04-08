Tel Aviv [Israel], April 8 (ANI/TPS): The chief scientist at the Ministry of Environmental Protection, in cooperation with the Israeli Association for Ecology and Environmental Sciences, led a committee of experts to develop an index for climate vulnerability in Israel.

The committee identified 130 indicators of sensitivity to climate risks in Israel in these subjects: environment, society, economy, health and functional continuity.

The ministry said that in the next step, in cooperation with the National Academy of Sciences, the indicators will be defined and mapped and sources and knowledge gaps will be identified.

These will be integrated into the Ministry's national climate risk map for the use of local authorities, government offices, emergency agencies, the business sector and the general public - when they come to make decisions based on science and knowledge.

Israel is in the area defined as a hotspot of climate change, meaning that its effects are expected to be more pronounced here.

The vulnerability of climate change is not only affected by exposure to climate change and extreme events, but also by the sensitivity of the population living in the exposed area or the infrastructures located there, as well as by the ability of communities, institutions and services to prepare for change, adapt to it and recover from it.

Therefore, it is important to understand what the factors that determine vulnerability are and to map them. (ANI/TPS)

