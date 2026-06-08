World News | Israeli Jets Obliterate Strategic Iranian Air Defence Systems in Extensive Aerial Assault

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 8 (ANI): In a massive escalation of kinetic operations in West Asia, Israel has launched a large-scale aerial campaign inside Iran, with deployment-ready fighter jets successfully targeting and neutralising the core air defence infrastructure of the Iranian military.

In a post on social media platform X, the Israeli Air Force stated, "Dozens of Air Force fighter jets, guided by Military Intelligence, completed a short time ago an extensive strike against the strategic defense systems of the Iranian terror regime."

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https://x.com/IAFsite/status/2063889586757996569?s=20

This precise, intelligence-driven operation effectively dismantled freshly positioned surveillance and interceptor frameworks that Tehran had been rapidly trying to rebuild following prior multi-city encounters.

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The military command specifically noted that these newly deployed networks were targeted because they were intended to revive the country's damaged early-warning radar and interception grids.

"In recent times, defense systems were deployed in several different areas in Iran, as part of the regime's activity to restore its detection and defense capabilities that were damaged in Operation "Roar of the Lion" - the strike led to the destruction of these systems," the post added.

Consequently, the strikes have fundamentally altered the balance of air power across regional corridors, heavily degrading Iran's capability to intercept incoming multi-front projectile threats or detect deep-penetration operations.

Underscoring the long-term operational objective behind the extensive assault, the Israeli military confirmed that the destruction of these core assets grants its pilots far greater operational leverage for any upcoming counter-measures.

"In Operation "Roar of the Lion," the IDF struck deeply at the defense systems of the Iranian terror regime. The completed strikes help to further deepen the Air Force's freedom of action in Iranian airspace," the statement detailed.

Marking a sharp escalation in West Asia, this aerial offensive meant Israel and Iran officially traded fire on Monday, the war's 100th day, putting its already fragile truce in serious jeopardy and threatening to reignite all-out regional war.

Compounding the maritime security matrix across regional choke points alongside this aerial friction, the Iran-backed Houthis announced they were banning Israeli shipping on the Red Sea, a key shipping lane, The Jerusalem Post reported.

This latest round of multi-front kinetic actions, including one on an Iranian petrochemical complex and what Iran's Revolutionary Guard said was the targeting of two Israeli bases, came hours after US President Donald Trump reportedly called on Israel to refrain from retaliating against Tehran's missiles.

The foundational breakdown of the cross-border truce infrastructure originally escalated after Israel launched airstrikes at Beirut's southern suburbs on Sunday, which led to Iran retaliating with its own strike on Israel, ultimately triggering Monday's intense attacks and counterattacks.

This sudden re-eruption of hostilities has cast a foreboding shadow over diplomatic efforts to permanently end the war, which originally commenced on February 28.

Crucially, the kinetic escalation severely threatens to derail President Trump's last-ditch efforts to establish an off-ramp by negotiating a comprehensive nuclear deal with Tehran.

The intense battlefield friction directly challenges Trump, who had been actively pressuring Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to exercise maximum military restraint.

The US President recently affirmed his supreme authority over the ongoing international mediation, stating in an interview that he "calls the shots".

Trump indicated that Netanyahu would ultimately have to accept the negotiated terms to stop the conflict, warning that a continuous cycle of retaliation would trap the region in a perpetual state of violence: "If Bibi strikes them back, it's just going to keep going like the last 47 years, or the last 3,000 years."

The expanding regional volatility materialised precisely as Trump was utilising multiple media channels to urge both state actors to de-escalate.

Speaking to Fox News, the US President expressed immense frustration over the timing of the strikes, noting that diplomatic breakthroughs were imminent.

"We're very close. I would say an agreement would be signed on Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday of this coming week. And now this takes place," Trump told Fox News.

He then directly addressed the leadership in Tehran, stating, "You've shot your missiles, that's enough. Get back to the table and make a deal."

To protect the collapsing diplomatic framework, Trump held an immediate phone call with Netanyahu shortly after the initial Iranian salvo in a direct bid to prevent a broader multi-front war, Axios reported.

Citing a US official, the report noted that Trump publicly minimised the tactical impact to reduce political pressure on Israel to retaliate, telling Axios, "The Iranian strikes didn't hurt anybody. Hopefully Israel is not going to retaliate."

Meanwhile, talking to the Financial Times, Trump reiterated that Netanyahu would lack the political leverage to block a broader bilateral agreement between Washington and Tehran, confidently asserting, "He won't have any choice." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)