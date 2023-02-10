Jerusalem, Feb 10 (AP) A suspected assailant rammed his car into several pedestrians in east Jerusalem on Friday, wounding at least six people, Israeli paramedics said, the latest incident as violence rises in the contested capital.

The alleged car-ramming took place at a bus stop in Ramot, a Jewish settlement in east Jerusalem. Tensions have soared in the Israeli-annexed eastern half of the city, following a Palestinian shooting attack on January 27 that killed seven people in the deadliest attack in Jerusalem in over a decade.

The Israeli rescue service said its medics were treating six wounded, including two children in critical condition undergoing CPR. It said two victims were unconscious and in serious condition, while the other two were in moderate condition.

Israel claims all of Jerusalem as its undivided capital, while the Palestinians seek east Jerusalem, captured by Israel in the 1967 Mideast war, as a capital of their future state. (AP)

