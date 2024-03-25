Tel Aviv [Israel], March 25 (ANI/TPS): IDF (Israel Defence Forces) spokesman, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari Monday morning provided an update after six days of Israel's continuing military operation against Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists who use the Shifa Hospital in Gaza City as a cover for their activities.

"We captured hundreds of terror suspects linked to Hamas or Islamic Jihad," he said, "which made the operation one of the most successful operations since the beginning of the war [in Gaza].

Also Read | UN Security Council Demands Immediate Ceasefire in Gaza After United States Withholds Veto.

Hagari added that the operation in Shifa Hospital is not over yet.(ANI/TPS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)