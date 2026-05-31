World News | Israeli Military Destroys Three Hamas Gaza Weapons Storage Facilities

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 31 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) said that, in order to "remove a threat" to its forces, it destroyed Hamas weapons storage facilities in Gaza.

The Israel Air Force, attacked and destroyed three weapons storage facilities belonging to Hamas over the course of the previous week in several areas of the Gaza Strip, where charges, rifles, sniper rifles, and additional combat equipment were stored. In one of the storage facilities, approximately 10 pickup trucks used by Hamas for terror activities were destroyed.

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The weapons, said the IDF, were intended to harm its forces operating in the "Yellow Line" area and the civilians of the State of Israel, and were destroyed in order to remove the threat.

Following the strikes, secondary explosions were identified indicating the presence of weapons in the storage facilities.

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The Yellow Line marks the areas where Israeli forces are continuing to operate under the Gaza ceasefire agreement: Israel controls everything to the east, north and south of the line and Hamas and other terrorists are prohibited from crossing it. (ANI/TPS)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)