Tel Aviv [Israel], March 1 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) reported that on Thursday night, in the Al-Harmal area in Lebanon, an Israel Air Force aircraft attacked and killed Muhammad Mahdi Ali Shahin, a Hezbollah terrorist who was involved in the concentration of terrorist transactions for the purchase of weapons on the Syria-Lebanon border after the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon came into force.

The IDF explained that, as part of his work for Hezbollah, Shaheen was given the responsibility to carry out terrorist transactions for the purchase of weapons for the terrorist organization and to coordinate the arrival of the shipments and their distribution to the various units, in order to continue the re-establishment of Hezbollah's armed capabilities that were devasted by Israel's attacks over the past 15 months.

Also Read | Shouting Match Between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky: 'He Disrespected US, Can Come Back When He Is Ready for Peace,' Says Trump (Watch Video).

In this framework, Shahin worked with various traders or smugglers who operate on the Syria-Lebanon border and who cooperate with the terrorist organization Hezbollah.

Shahin's activities constituted a threat to the State of Israel and its citizens and blatantly violated the understandings between Israel and Lebanon, explained the IDF. (ANI/TPS)

Also Read | Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy Meeting: US President and V-P JD Vance Call Ukraine Counterpart 'Disrespectful' in Oval Office Meet (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)